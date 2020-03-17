Liverpool could lift the Premier League title in a Nike kit – Pearce

The Premier League is suspended at the moment – our next fixture is supposed to be against Manchester City on the fifth of April, but it seems increasingly likely the season will be knocked back even further.

Three points at the Etihad would wrap up the title for Liverpool, but we will have to wait and see when (and if) English football will be allowed to resume.

If the season is pushed beyond May, there could be some interesting developments at Anfield. The Athletic’s James Pearce claims the Reds will don a Nike kit from June, per our new deal with the manufacturers.

The partnership officially begins on the first of June, but we’re certain New Balance will have something to say about Jordan Henderson lifting the title in a Nike kit.

It was likely one last hurrah for New Balance that they’d be the kit supplier when Liverpool finally won the Premier League, after a 30 year drought in the domestic league.

To be honest, I’d like us to be pictured with the crowned trophy in our current kit – it’s the shirt that we’ve worn all season and it should be the shirt that we celebrate in years to come.