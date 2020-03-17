Naby Keita among six LFC players potentially set for Anfield exit – report

The Mirror have suggested that Naby Keita could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer, after a turbulent couple of years at Anfield.

Earlier this week, the Liverpool Echo reported that Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to find new clubs before the start of next season.

But now the Mirror have added three more names to that list – with Keita, Divock Origi and Loris Karius also reportedly being earmarked for an Anfield exit.

The report claims his future ‘hangs in the balance’ and that Jurgen Klopp will be ‘desperate’ to work something out that will be satisfactory for all parties.

It’s bound to split opinion, with some Liverpool supporters still seeing the potential Klopp splashed over £50million for – that in itself is a fair pint – will the boss be willing to give up on the No.8?

Whether you think he’s the next Andres Iniesta or useless, his unfortunate injury record has hampered his chances at Liverpool – but our midfield is the most competitive area of our team and he’s been unable to prove himself.

I hope he’s given longer to prove himself, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him leave Liverpool in the summer as any potential transfer fee will be plummeting.