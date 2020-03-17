North West clubs turn their backs on FIFA tournament during suspension as The S*n get involved

A host of football clubs from the North West of England have taken a stand against The S*n, in unusual circumstances.

Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexadria and Macclesfield Town were to take part in a FIFA tournament during the suspension of football amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the rag’s involvement has made them turn their backs on it.

❌ Sorry guys, pull us out of this one! Didn't realise your involvement with a certain sponsor/newspaper.#TRFC #SWA https://t.co/gNzYwwdHhJ — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) March 16, 2020

Context: Leyton Orient organised a tournament of the FIFA 20 video game for clubs around the world to take part in during the suspension, but have a very unfortunate shirt sponsor.

The O’s have ‘Dream Team’ on the front of their kit, which is a product of The S*n newspaper, and their logos unexpected inclusion on graphics promoting the tournament has been a massive turn off for some clubs.

I wouldn’t mind, it was a good idea and great for their social media, but involving the rag without mentioning earlier that they would have their logo slapped all over the promotional graphics wasn’t wise.

In particular, doing so with Tranmere Rovers putting their name down was very unfortunate. We don’t believe Leyton Orient have done this on purpose, it was only supposed to be a bit of fun, but they dropped the ball.