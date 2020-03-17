(Photo) Nike kit leak offers hint about what Liverpool fans can expect

(Photo) Nike kit leak offers hint about what Liverpool fans can expect

Footy Headlines – a source renowned for getting it spot on when it comes to leaked kits – have shared an article showing off the new Roma home shirt.

The ‘leak’ shows that the manufacturer has turned to the history books for inspiration, as Nike’s offering bares a striking resemblance to the Giallorossi’s 1979/80 kit.

This could potentially offer Liverpool fans a hint about what we can expect, with the only solid info leaked about our new home shirt is that it’ll be a brighter shade of red.

Take a look at the photo below:

