(Photo) Nike kit leak offers hint about what Liverpool fans can expect

Footy Headlines – a source renowned for getting it spot on when it comes to leaked kits – have shared an article showing off the new Roma home shirt.
The ‘leak’ shows that the manufacturer has turned to the history books for inspiration, as Nike’s offering bares a striking resemblance to the Giallorossi’s 1979/80 kit.
We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying:
'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.'
We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020
This could potentially offer Liverpool fans a hint about what we can expect, with the only solid info leaked about our new home shirt is that it’ll be a brighter shade of red.
Take a look at the photo below:
The Nike x Roma home kit for next season – a hint for what #LFC fans can expect?
[via https://t.co/0EQrR3oR4X] pic.twitter.com/aoHceQSYSa
— wash your hands (@sjrcarson) March 17, 2020
COMMENTS