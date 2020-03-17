UEFA postpone Euro 2020, paving the way for LFC to complete the Premier League

UEFA have postponed Euro 2020, which was due to begin in June, by 12 months – it’ll now take place between June and July next year.

This has been confirmed by the Norwegian FA, who shared the news in a statement on their Twitter feed – and will later be confirmed by European football’s governing body, according to BBC Sport.

The Premier League is due to resume in April, that does seem unlikely, but the decision made by UEFA paves the way for Liverpool to win the title in a satisfactory way.

Euro 2020 being cancelled opens up June and July for English football to be concluded before 2020/21 seasons are due to begin later this year.

This will enable all of Europe’s leagues to complete their seasons over the summer, granted the coronavirus outbreak will have been somewhat tapered by then.

The Athletic claim the governing body will have asked for £275million in compensation to cancel Euro 2020. If spread equally between all of clubs under UEFA, it’ll cost each team £1.25million to cancel Euro 2020 – but it’s highly unlikely the fee would be split equally.

I’d guess the ELO ranking system would be used work out which clubs should pay more, or perhaps the current league positions can dictate that, which would be interesting news for Liverpool.

That being said, I don’t think the Reds would bat an eyelid if UEFA said ‘pay us a few million and the Premier League can be played out over the summer’.

Time will tell, we have to be patient.