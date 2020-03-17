UEFA sign plan to make sure the Premier League season is completed by June 30

UEFA, the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe today signed a joint resolution on the principles of a contingency plan regarding the 2019-20 season.

The principles include details on the completion of national team and club competitions – including the Premier League, as well as the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

UEFA EURO 2020 was due to begin in June, but it’ll now take place between June and July next year. This decision paves the way for Liverpool to win the title in a universally satisfactory way.

MORE: Liverpool could lift the Premier League title in a Nike kit, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce

The Premier League is due to resume on the 5th of April, as Manchester City host the Reds, but it’s unclear if there will be further suspensions beyond that.

As per the statement on UEFA’s website, the resolution features a commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the 30th of June at the latest, should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough.

There could be adaptations of the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds in case of late completion of the 2019/20 sporting season.