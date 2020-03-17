UEFA will ‘demand £275m’ from its clubs and leagues to cancel Euro 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Football has been put on hold – all of Europe’s top-flight leagues have been suspended for a few weeks, while the world decides how we should take our next steps amid coronavirus fears.

UEFA are meeting this week to discuss what is best for European football, but The Athletic claim the governing body will ask for £275million in compensation to cancel Euro 2020.

The international tournament is set to kick-off in June, however that now does seem very unlikely, and it’s expected that leagues will ask for it to be suspended by 12 months.

This would enable all of Europe’s leagues to complete their seasons over the summer, granted the coronavirus outbreak will have been somewhat tapered by then.

If spread equally between all of clubs under UEFA, it’ll cost each team £1.25million to cancel Euro 2020 – but it’s highly unlikely the fee would be split equally.

I’d guess the ELO ranking system would be used work out which clubs should pay more, or perhaps the current league positions can dictate that, which would be interesting news for Liverpool.

That being said, I don’t think the Reds would bat an eyelid if UEFA said ‘pay us a few million and the Premier League can be played out over the summer’.

Time will tell, we have to be patient.