(Video) John Oliver’s rant about coronavirus, LFC & the Premier League is a must-watch

John Oliver – a famous Liverpool fan – has issued a rant about the Reds potentially not winning the Premier League title this season, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying: 'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.' We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020

The funny man noted that our 25-point lead at the top of the table should not count for nothing, but we don’t think that’s going to be a problem.

The Premier League, and indeed the FA and UEFA, will likely be desperate to make sure the domestic campaign is concluded, but Oliver’s 30-second rant is still well worth your time as he gets ‘it’ out of his ‘system’.

Take a watch of the video below (via LastWeek Tonight):