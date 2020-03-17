(Video) John Oliver’s rant about coronavirus, LFC & the Premier League is a must-watch

Posted by
(Video) John Oliver’s rant about coronavirus, LFC & the Premier League is a must-watch

John Oliver – a famous Liverpool fan – has issued a rant about the Reds potentially not winning the Premier League title this season, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The funny man noted that our 25-point lead at the top of the table should not count for nothing, but we don’t think that’s going to be a problem.

The Premier League, and indeed the FA and UEFA, will likely be desperate to make sure the domestic campaign is concluded, but Oliver’s 30-second rant is still well worth your time as he gets ‘it’ out of his ‘system’.

Take a watch of the video below (via LastWeek Tonight):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top