(Video) Jurgen Klopp waxes lyrical over “rare” & “selfless” Bobby Firmino

Every Liverpool fan knows just how important Roberto Firmino is to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the Brazilian is the connector, and the most advanced defender in the Premier League.
We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying:
'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.'
We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020
The boss recently sat down with Joe Gilmore of JOE Football (an Evertonian) for a chat and to play a game of Ludo, as the Merseyside Derby was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Klopp was asked about the importance of Firmino – and the German couldn’t praise his No.9 highly enough as he labelled him “selfless” and because of that also “rare”.
Take a watch of the video below (via JOE Football) and skip to 3:24:
In the absence of actual football, we've got the next best thing: Jurgen Klopp playing board games against an Everton fan 🔴🔵
w/ @nbfootball pic.twitter.com/BgLmXmuxbz
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 16, 2020
COMMENTS