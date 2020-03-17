(Video) Jurgen Klopp waxes lyrical over “rare” & “selfless” Bobby Firmino

Every Liverpool fan knows just how important Roberto Firmino is to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the Brazilian is the connector, and the most advanced defender in the Premier League.

The boss recently sat down with Joe Gilmore of JOE Football (an Evertonian) for a chat and to play a game of Ludo, as the Merseyside Derby was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp was asked about the importance of Firmino – and the German couldn’t praise his No.9 highly enough as he labelled him “selfless” and because of that also “rare”.

Take a watch of the video below (via JOE Football) and skip to 3:24:

