(Video) Jurgen Klopp waxes lyrical over “rare” & “selfless” Bobby Firmino

Every Liverpool fan knows just how important Roberto Firmino is to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – the Brazilian is the connector, and the most advanced defender in the Premier League.

We're going for an FCA! If you want us to win just post a Tweet saying: 'I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubCreator.' We appreciate your support! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/K39zBq4qCB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2020

The boss recently sat down with Joe Gilmore of JOE Football (an Evertonian) for a chat and to play a game of Ludo, as the Merseyside Derby was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp was asked about the importance of Firmino – and the German couldn’t praise his No.9 highly enough as he labelled him “selfless” and because of that also “rare”.

Take a watch of the video below (via JOE Football) and skip to 3:24: