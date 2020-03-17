(Video) Pundit claims LFC haven’t yet ‘earned’ PL title; equates 25-point lead to a ‘game-in-hand’

Reporter Dharmesh Sheth unleashed a bizarre rant on Sky Sports News, claiming that Liverpool have not yet ‘earned’ the Premier League title and handing the Reds the trophy now would be unfair.

Staggeringly, he reckons that being 25 points clear at the top of the table equates to Sheffield United having a ‘game-in-hand’ on Manchester United in the race for a Champions League spot.

The rest of the SSN panel laughed among themselves, Sheth dug himself deeper, and they agreed unanimous that the Reds have already earned the right to be named Champions.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily/SSN):