(Video) Russell Brand wants Jurgen Klopp to run the country after LFC boss sends brilliant message

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s attitude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The German boss has urged people, in a message shared on LFC’s official site, to take care of each other and focus on what’s important — health and well-being.

This struck a cord with Brand who has commended Klopp for taking this attitude, when his Liverpool team were on the cusp of something very special.

The Reds were on course to win the Premier League title – the club’s first domestic triumph in 30 years – before restrictions on the outbreak got serious.

He went as far as to suggest he’d like the Liverpool man to run the country!

Take a watch of the video below (via Russell’s YouTube channel):