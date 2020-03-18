‘Complete’ Van Dijk better than ‘dog’ Vidic, says legendary World Cup winning Centre-Back

Virgil van Dijk has been rated as a better player than Nemanja Vidic by Frank Leboeuf, the former Chelsea and France defender.

The World Cup winning centre-back, who was renowned for his technical skills in various backlines, claims that our Dutchman is a more gifted player than United’s Premier League winning ace – who he has charmingly referred to as a ‘dog’!

“I would go for Van Dijk. I think he’s more complete,” he told ESPN FC’s Extra Time show.

“I loved Vidic, because I think he was a dog, and a fantastic defender. But Van Dijk can lead the team and has range with long balls.”

“I don’t think Vidic was capable of doing that. Hats off to Vidic, though.”

Van Dijk is largely recognised as the best defender on the planet, following his 2nd placing in the 2019 Ballon d’Or after leading Liverpool to Champions League glory.

He’s also been largely exemplary this term, helping the Reds to a 25 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

When we’ll get to win the title though remains uncertain due to the Premier League’s current indefinite suspension due to COVID-19.

Hopefully it will get done some time in the summer and the country will be back on its feet – allowing us to celebrate in style.