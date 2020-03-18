‘Fake news…’ UEFA hit out at stories regarding Liverpool’s title award

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has claimed the organisation’s priority is to help the current European leagues finish to a conclusion, following their decision to suspend the Euros until 2021.

This means that there is no plan for Liverpool to be awarded the title in the drastic case of the leagues being cancelled – despite us being 25 points clear already with only nine games to play.

“I’ve saw and heard some again fake news that Uefa will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now,” Ceferin said, reported in the Express.

“I can say that it’s not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn’t recommend anything like that to any association or any league.”

The idea is for the season to be completed by June 30, but there’s a strong chance it will go on well into the summer – which is a possibility considering all international football has been put on hold.

Providing we get to finish the campaign, we’re not really worried when it happens, although the sooner the better!

Sat at home without any football to watch is horrible, but there’s bigger problems for everyone to deal with right now – despite the cathartic release the game provides us all.

We’re still confident that at some point in 2020, Jordan Henderson will be lifting Liverpool’s 19th league title.