How COVID-19 is impacting Timo Werner to Liverpool transfer

Timo Werner’s transfer to Liverpool, and all other big potential summer deals, are currently ‘on hold,’ according to James Pearce.

The German is currently at Rb Leipzig and was enjoying a terrific season before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the season down for an indefinite amount of time.

Werner has a £51m release-clause that has a deadline of some time in April, which Liverpool will need to activate and then agree a contract with the striker by.

“What we don’t know yet is how the coronavirus will impact the transfer market,” Pearce told the Athletic. “I spoke to a couple of agents on Monday and the message was the same: “Everything is on hold.” Nobody knows how long this is going to last and when football will start again. Transfer business is on the back burner for now. As things stand, clubs can’t register new players until July 1. Of course, the current season may end up continuing beyond that date. Whether new players could effectively be involved in their new club’s remaining matches is something still to be discussed. Nobody I’ve spoken to knows the answer to that one currently.”

Werner has plenty of traits that would benefit us next season. He’s rapid, scores goals and plays selflessly all along the frontline – with versatility a required trait of Jurgen Klopp’s attackers.

We don’t know what’s going to happen with the coronavirus, but assuming that the AFCON is on next season, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah could be absent for up to six weeks and we’d theoretically need an alternative offensive option.

Hopefully by then Takumi Minamino will have found his feet in England, too.