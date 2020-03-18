Sadio Mane won’t leave Liverpool for Real Madrid & we wouldn’t consider selling anyway

There has recently been some rumours regarding Sadio Mane’s potential transfer to Real Madrid, but it’s not going to happen, in short.

The player is on a very long-term contract and frankly, there is no potential fee barring an absolutely absurd, world-record one, which would convince us to sell.

James Pearce has outlined the situation in simple terms:

“Madrid have been keen on Mane previously but there has been no contact recently. It’s just speculation,” he told the Athletic. “There’s no way that Liverpool should even consider offers for him this summer. He’s coming into his prime and is on a long-term contract. I’d be very surprised if Mane wanted to move on, anyway. He knows he’s loved at Anfield and is part of a special team challenging for the biggest prizes.”

When the Premier League is eventually allowed to finish, Mane will be collecting a winner’s medal after playing a key role in our brilliant season.

He was also the match-winner against Chelsea in the Super Cup and played his part in the Club World Cup victory to boot.

Mane is approaching his 28th birthday, which suggests he’s still got another three years or maybe more at his peak.

With Liverpool, he’ll reach 100 goals and hopefully win countless more trophies once this horrible COVID-19 pandemic leaves us.