Van Dijk posts inspirational message ‘in these difficult times’

Virgil van Dijk has sent out a tweet out to his millions of his followers, encouraging us to look after one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutchman told us to ‘be safe’ as he and his Liverpool team-mates continue to train in their homes away from Melwood, which is closed for all players for the time being.

It would be understandable if the Reds posted messages of frustration, considering we were two games from Premier League glory, but the way they’ve handled themselves publicly has been exceptional.

Jurgen Klopp has told the country our inevitable title win is of secondary importance, and his players are following that guideline.

Good for them.