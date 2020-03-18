(Video) Sadio Mane sends COVID-19 message & makes donation to Senegal to fight the virus

Sadio Mane is a terrific footballer, but he’s a better person.

The Senegalese has donated £41k to his home country to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, you’ll see his message which was posted on social media (although it’ll make more sense if you have a decent understanding of French!).

Like all of Liverpool’s footballers, Mane is currently training from home, with Melwood closed for the foreseeable. Like them, you should help stop the spread by staying at home whenever possible.

By the end of the summer, we’re hopeful we’ll be back out and about and have a Premier League title to celebrate!