Andros Townsend passionately demands season allowed to finish

Andros Townsend, the Crystal Palace winger, has explained in pretty simple but substantial terms why he believes this Premier League season has to reach a conclusion before the next one starts.

There has been loose discussion, especially peddled by people at clubs who would specifically benefit, about the season being declared ‘null and void’ – which would mean our 25 point lead at the top would be scratched and we’d start again in September without a trophy.

But the vast majority recognise this is madness, and Townsend has spoken about the matter with aplomb.

“One way or another this season has to finish,” he said, cited in the Mirror. “There’s too much riding on it with sponsorship, TV money, players’ contracts and bonuses.

“The fans have paid season tickets and subscriptions for Sky and BT and those sort of things.

“So one way or another the season has to finish, whether it’s in May or June, or later in September, October or November.”

With Euro 2020 moved until next year, we have lots of time in the summer to finish the remaining nine games.

There’s been lots of talk about specific options, such as behind-closed doors games in neutral grounds – but whatever happens – the key is that the powers that be and firstly patient, and secondly adamant that the term will be completed.

Liverpool have had to wait far longer to be announced Premier League champions than we would have liked, but it is going to happen, Reds.

And it’ll feel all the sweeter when it does!