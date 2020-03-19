“Dreadful as usual with Nike” – LFC fans react to ‘leaked’ 2020/21 kit

Liverpool’s away kit for the 2020/21 season, manufactured by Nike, has reportedly been leaked online and it has received mixed reviews from supporters.

The shirt, which was first shared to Instagram before being picked up by Footy Headlines, is a bright turquoise with black features – including a round neck.

It appears to be the shade of green-blue that was originally revealed by FH – and the website, known for being accurate on football apparel, are throwing their weight behind the ‘leak’ by stating that it is our kit.

Some Liverpool fans seem to take issue with the pattern on the shirt, not the colour alone, with a few supporters actually stating they like the turquoise.

We at Empire of the Kop think the shirt is nice enough, and with the pattern looking like it may have been inspired by the famous Shankly Gates outside Anfield, we’re certain it’ll grow on fans.

But not everyone would agree with that – and hundreds of Liverpool fans on social media have been voicing their opinions – with one eye-catching Tweet saying Nike’s latest kit is “dreadful as usual” and another stating it’s “something Tottenham would wear”.

Take a look at some of the Tweets we found below:

