European radio stations to play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in unison amid coronavirus pandemic

A large number of radio stations across Europe have agreed to play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in unison to help lift the spirits of the people.

The anthem, known most famously for being sung during Liverpool games, is recognised all over the world – football clubs all over Europe know and use it, and even Elvis Presley did a cover of it.

The initiative to start playing YNWA on the air in the morning was coined by Hoogendoorn of Dutch radio station 3FM. According to Glasgow Live, they said: “We all have to do what we can to beat this crisis.

“Things like this just go beyond the boundaries of radio channels. That’s why I thought: why don’t all radio morning shows play the same song at the same time?

“’You’ll Never Walk Alone’ would be our choice as it could speak to those doing an incredible job working in health care right now, those who are ill or those who can’t leave their house for a while.”

YNWA is the prefect song to achieve this – it’s one most people already know, and the lyrics talking about there being a ‘golden sky’ at the end of a ‘storm’ is fitting.

So far, as per the Liverpool Echo, many radio stations in The Netherlands (NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 2, NPO 3FM, NPO Radio 4, NPO Radio 5, 100%NL, Radio 10, Veronica and others), along with BBC Radio One and BBC Radio 2 in the UK along stations in Luxembourg (Radio 100,7), Germany (WDR 4, SWR3, RBB), Austria (ORF Austria, OE3), Belgium (Stubru, Radio 1, Radio 2, Joe, Willy, Q-music, Klara, Nostalgie, NRJ, MNM), Estonia (Radio 2), Bulgaria (Bulgarian National Radio), Finland (Yle Vega, Yle X3M), Latvia (Latvijas Radio), Slovakia (Radio and Television Slovakia), Romania (Radio Romania) and Spain (Radio Nacional de España) have all said they will support the initiative.