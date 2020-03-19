FA changes its rules so Premier League season can be completed – hopefully allowing Liverpool the title

The FA met today with representatives from all 20 clubs and decided to extend the suspension of professional football in England until April 30 at the earliest.

Official FA rules stated that a season must be finished by June 1, but this ruling has been cancelled in regards to the 2019/20 campaign – smartly – so we can do everything possible to complete the season this summer.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” a statement shared by Sky Sports reads.

“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s rules and regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

“However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.”

Ultimately, this is good news for Liverpool fans. We already knew we were in for a wait for football to return and Premier League glory – but at least the powers that be have seen sense and are doing everything they can to complete 2019/20.

There’s simply too much riding on it, and too much money involved with Sky and BT, for it to be null and voided.

When the country returns to health, the sun is out and football is back, there’s going to be a real feeling of euphoria.

Let’s knuckle down, stay safe and stay inside to quell the spread of COVID-19. It won’t last forever.