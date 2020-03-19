James Milner has worked out how many bottles of Ribena he’d need to fill the UCL trophy

You read that headline correctly, Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken it upon himself to work out how many bottles of Ribena would be required to fill the Champions League trophy.

The Reds obviously won the European title last summer, and our No.7 explained in his 2019 book ‘Ask A Footballer’ that he used this opportunity to work out how much liquid ol’ big ears can take.

Milner’s book is essentially him providing answers to a list of questions he was asked on social media, and one stood out to Reddit user ‘kolomania‘ who shared it to r/LiverpoolFC.

The midfielder explaining how he applied his GCSE in mathematics to work out how much Ribena it would take to fill the famous trophy is gold. He says he was going to work out the volume of the trophy using cross-sections at 1cm intervals and information from UEFA’s website.

Milner scrapped this idea as ‘it would take for ever’ and opted to fill the trophy with bottles of water – he worked out the Champions League trophy can hold 36 litres of liquid, but it didn’t stop there.

The question he was asked was how much Ribena can the trophy hold. So he suggested you’d have to mix the undiluted cordial with water.

His preferred ratio of two parts juice and seven parts water was utilised, and the question was answered – eight litres of Ribena, mixed with 28 litres of water!

You can read the full Reddit post, with the except from Milner’s book below: