Liverpool, the Premier League & COVID-19 – everything you need to know

There are a lot of reports flying around relating to COVID-19, the Premier League and Liverpool, but it can get confusing at times and we do appreciate that.

I’ll try my very best to cut through the noise and explain to you what’s going on at the moment – and how it may affect the Reds.

Earlier today it was confirmed that professional football in England will be postponed until April 30, extending the previous suspension by over three weeks, but authorities are committed to making sure competitions will be completed.

Simply put: the Premier League are prepared to extend the season beyond June, when it normally is required to be concluded, to buy itself some time to reschedule fixtures.

This means that, as it stands, should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough, Liverpool will be able to complete the season and win the title.

Whether or not supporters will be able to attend any rescheduled fixtures remains a question.

UEFA’s cancellation of EURO 2020 affords its members the opportunity to play fixtures over the summer and end their domestic campaigns before the start of the 2020/21 professional season.

Finally, the most important thing, it’s vital everyone has the most accurate information available so please click here to visit the NHS’ dedicated page for COVID-19.