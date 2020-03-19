‘Liverpool will be champions..’ Journalist tweets key outcomes from today’s FA meeting

The FA and the Premier League clubs met today on a video conference call to discuss the possibilities of completing this season.

The key thing is that everyone wants the campaign finished and not cancelled – and are prepared to wait for this to become a reality.

John Cross of the Mirror explained on Twitter how all this but guarantees Liverpool will be champions – eventually.

But most important thing to take from the (virtual) meeting at Premier League HQ is the determination to finish the season. It won’t get voided now. Liverpool will be champions, Champs League places decided together with relegation and promotion 🤞👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5wrgKNfJNC — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 19, 2020

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and we are already champions in almost every sense, just sadly not the mathematical one!

It won’t take long though, and you can absolutely be sure Jurgen Klopp will have his team fit and fired up to hit the ground running when games are eventually allowed to continue.

That will be a terrific weekend when the country is back on its feet and football is played again – but until then – we will wait patiently.