(Photo) Liverpool’s 2020/21 Nike away kit has been ‘leaked’ online

Liverpool will be wearing Nike kits as of next season, and we may have already seen a sneak peek of what our first away shirt will look like with the American manufacturer.

As initially reported by Footy Headlines, an intriguing turquoise shirt with the club’s crest and famous swoosh on it was posted onto this Instagram account.

MORE: (Photo) Nike kit leak offers hint about what Liverpool fans can expect

The shirt appears to be the shade of green-blue that was originally revealed by FH – and the website, known for being accurate on football apparel, are throwing their weight behind the ‘leak’ by stating that it is our kit.

Take a look at the photos below: