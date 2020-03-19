Premier League officially suspended until April 30 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League have confirmed that it’ll continue to suspend football right up until April 30, after it had previously postponed all fixtures until the first week of April, as reported by Sky Sports.

The FA and EFL have also announced that all English football will be suspended in the same time frame.

That’ll make Liverpool’s next fixture a trip to the Emirates on May 5 to face Arsenal, with the title potentially being clinched against Chelsea at Anfield.

The game against the Blues was supposed to be when the Reds would be presented with the Premier League trophy, having picked up enough points, and that may still be the case, but it now may not be our final game at Anfield this season.

To be perfectly honest, we may have already played our last game on Merseyside this season, with such an unprecedented situation, the remaining fixtures could be hosted at a neutral stadium elsewhere in the country – but that’s purely speculation on my part.

UEFA and the Premier League signed a joint resolution on the principles of a contingency plan on the 2019-20 season.

The resolution features a commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by June 30 at the latest, should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough.