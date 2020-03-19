Pressure from Sky & BT will force Premier League to finish the season

The Premier League is committed to finishing the 2019/20 season – in which Liverpool will be crowed champions upon its imminent return.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds need two more wins to guarantee the title, or maybe just one more should Manchester City drop points first.

The competition is currently on standstill though, with no word when the teams will be allowed to return due to the impact of COVID-19 on society.

BBC Sport reports that the PL needs to complete its fixtures, or it may have to pay up to £750m to Sky Sports and BT Sports for unfulfilled games they’d already spent money on in this season’s TV deal.

That huge pressure from the TV giants will encourage the PL to get the season done – even if that means playing games behind closed doors this summer.

It’s not an ideal scenario for Liverpool, who want to win our first title in 30 years in front of fans, but at the point in time – we’d just like to get the term complete.