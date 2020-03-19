Robertson and van Dijk disagree over photo from SPL days in hilarious Twitter debate

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson started a Q&A with his Twitter followers on Thursday night, as a way to entertain fans on social media.

And that he did! The Scotland international answered an array of questions throughout a period of about an hour, and one has caught our eye.

Twitter user @SamuelLFC sent Robbo the below photograph and ask him if he or Virgil van Dijk can remember who won the battle for possession.

Do you or Virgil remember this photo 6 years ago and who do you think won the ball there? 😂 #AskRobbo pic.twitter.com/0arMD5cKVM — Samue (@SamueILFC) March 19, 2020

The Liverpool duo disagreed on what actually happened, with van Dijk saying he megged Robbo and the former Dundee United man claiming he won possession and had big Virg pocketed all game.

I megged him — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 19, 2020

I won the ball, had him in my back pocket all game!! https://t.co/WwHiuPCtIw — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

Just by looking at the photo, it’s incredibly hard to say what happened, but the ball doesn’t look like it’s about to go through Robbo’s legs, so we’re going to go with the Scot on this one!

It’s hard to tell what game this came from, but a look at the timeline and line-ups suggests it came from Celtic’s 2-0 win at Tannadice in 2014, as pointed out by Tom McNeil from The Celtic Star, so that would suggest that van Dijk would have the last laugh in this argument.