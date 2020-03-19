Rumoured £18m sale may be Michael Edwards’ best business yet

Liverpool have stuck an £18m price-tag on Dejan Lovren’s head – and what’s more – both Arsenal and Spurs are reportedly keen on paying it.

The Daily Mail says they’ll battle for the Croat’s signature, with the long-serving centre-back very much available for a move at the end of this season.

Lovren is 30-years-old and very much our fourth choice central defender, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. While that trio are well-loved and the former the best on the planet, Lovren has never been able to universally win over Liverpool fans since his 2014 switch from Southampton.

He’s a talented footballer who can have very good games, but his tendency to make big errors that directly lead to goals always bubbles under the surface.

Considering his contract runs out in 2021, £18m would be terrific business and allow us to bring in a younger replacement.

Michael Edwards has proven on plenty of occasions an ability to make good money from players we no longer require, but this would be up there with any of the exits during his tenure.