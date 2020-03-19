(Video) 2:15 of Steven Gerrard’s Champions League winning performance v AC Milan in 2005

If you’re bored at home today, self-isolating, you’ll probably have two minutes to spare.
If so, enjoy highlights of Steven Gerrard’s Man of the Match performance v AC Milan in the Champions League 2005 Final.
The Scouser absolutely dominates – in what’s maybe the most all-round performance we’ve ever seen.
He scores with a header, wins a penalty, makes plenty of special passes – both short and long – then puts in the best 60-minute right-back performance against an onrushing Serginho we’ve ever seen.
They don’t make them like this anymore!
Steven Gerrard vs AC Milan
2005 UEFA Champions League Final
— Football Comps (@CompsFootball) March 18, 2020
