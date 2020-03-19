(Video) Harvey Elliott’s #StayHomeChallenge may be the best we’ve seen yet

There is a new trend taking football Twitter by storm at the minute, and it simply involves doing keepie-ups with a roll of toilet paper.
I’m sure you’ve seen the hoards of people buying bog roll in bulk – this is somewhat a parody of that, whilst promoting self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A few Liverpool stars have already had a go – including Jamie Carragher – but youngster Harvey Elliott may have put forward the best example we’ve seen yet!
The teenager pulls off an absurd amount of keepie-ups, and even a fancy rainbow flick, before the he posted on Instagram ends.
Take a watch of the video below:
16-year-old Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott might just have produced the best #StayAtHomeChallenge yet 🧻😱
Bit better than yours, @Carra23 🤣
🎥 Instagram: harveyelliott07 pic.twitter.com/lL996u66rq
— Goal (@goal) March 18, 2020
