(Video) Harvey Elliott’s #StayHomeChallenge may be the best we’ve seen yet

There is a new trend taking football Twitter by storm at the minute, and it simply involves doing keepie-ups with a roll of toilet paper.

I’m sure you’ve seen the hoards of people buying bog roll in bulk – this is somewhat a parody of that, whilst promoting self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few Liverpool stars have already had a go – including Jamie Carragher – but youngster Harvey Elliott may have put forward the best example we’ve seen yet!

The teenager pulls off an absurd amount of keepie-ups, and even a fancy rainbow flick, before the he posted on Instagram ends.

Take a watch of the video below: