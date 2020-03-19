(Video) James Milner is at it again & proves he owns Twitter with latest isolation clip

James Milner recently made us all laugh by uploading a video to Twitter of himself rearranging his teabags whilst in self-isolation – but he’s now moved the fun to the garden!

Liverpool’s vice-skipper has been trimming his grass with a ruler and scissors – much to the delight of his followers.

Milner is brilliant on social media, playing up to the Boring Milner cliche brilliantly – turning the joke on its head.

The Reds are currently all at home as Melwood is closed – but will be keeping fit an training hard behind closed doors.

At some stage, they’re going to have to return and win a Premier League title!