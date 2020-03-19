(Video) James Milner is at it again & proves he owns Twitter with latest isolation clip

James Milner recently made us all laugh by uploading a video to Twitter of himself rearranging his teabags whilst in self-isolation – but he’s now moved the fun to the garden!
Liverpool’s vice-skipper has been trimming his grass with a ruler and scissors – much to the delight of his followers.
Milner is brilliant on social media, playing up to the Boring Milner cliche brilliantly – turning the joke on its head.
The Reds are currently all at home as Melwood is closed – but will be keeping fit an training hard behind closed doors.
At some stage, they’re going to have to return and win a Premier League title!
Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn… wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020
