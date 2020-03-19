(Video) Sadio Mane not slowing the pace in self-isolation with tireless workout

Oldham star Désiré Segbé Azankpo has shared a video on social media of him training with Sadio Mané in Liverpool – and the Reds forward doesn’t look like he’s skipped a beat.

Mané can be seen running on a treadmill, while Azankpo seemingly takes a beak, with the caption ‘you can guess who is playing Champions League between is two’.

It’s good to see the Liverpool man keeping up his fitness, even if he looks absolutely knackered, as we’ll be needing him as soon as the Premier League is able to resume so we can get this title won!

Take a watch of the video below: