(Video) “Wow” – Klopp blasts fickle Man Utd fan for moaning about lack of success

Jurgen Klopp has taken a pop at a Manchester United fan who complained about the Red Devil’s lack of success in recent years.

The Liverpool boss was taking part in JD Sports’ podcast ‘In The Duffle Bag’ when the host started to moan about how it’s “hard” for him to support United.

Klopp, making his feelings very clear, said “you had 30 good years and 3 or 4 not so good – wow”.

This has been said of some MUFC fans in the past though – they have a few bad years and act like their club is going into liquidation.

