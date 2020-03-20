Andy Robertson clears up the Messi v Ronaldo debate…

Andy Robertson did a Twitter Q&A last night, keeping his followers cooped up at home entertained…

As often happens during these things, the Scot was asked to choose one of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but Robbo decided to pick neither and instead select his captain Jordan Henderson!

While Hendo lifted the Champions League last season, the Club World Cup this and is set to do the same with the Premier League when the competition eventually continues, we’re sure even he’d accept he’s not quite in the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ conversation just yet!

That being said, he was enjoying the best season of his life before COVID-19 curtailed its progress, but you can guarantee he’s working tirelessly behind closed doors to ensure he’s ready to hit the ground running this summer.

The same goes for Robbo, of course, and the rest of Liverpool’s players currently isolating away from Melwood.