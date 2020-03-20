Coutinho wakes up every morning thinking ‘Why, Why did I sign?’ claims former Barca star

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Coutinho feels a similar regret he did when leaving England for Spain.

The World Cup winner spoke openly about his mistake and believes our former no.10 is in the same boat.

“If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, ‘Why, why, did I sign [for Barcelona] in Spain?'” Petit told Mirror Football.

“And do you know why I say this? Because, I can remember the time when I’d wake up, when I was at Barcelona, when I left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way, ‘Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?'”

“And to be honest with you I am sure Coutinho has been asking himself the same question for a while now. He left for Bayern Munich, he does sometimes play well but he’s not really a first-team player.

“If Coutinho is honest with himself, since he left Liverpool they have won the Champions League and they’re on the way to winning the Premier League. Liverpool haven’t needed him, so why would he go back to Liverpool?”

As Petit claims, there is very little chance of the Reds going back for Coutinho – as we’re already very good without him.

We can imagine Phil would love a return, but we’re not going to spend big on a player who demanded an exit in such an unsavoury manner, especially given our success and his failures since.

What’s more, the Reds don’t make big financial commitments to new signings over 26-years-old, which has pretty much been a club policy since FSG took over and especially under Jurgen Klopp.

Coutinho won’t stay at Bayern, so it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up whenever next season manages to begin…