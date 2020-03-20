Liverpool have been negotiating with Boubakary Soumaré, who rejected Newcastle, for some time, say SPORT

In January, Newcastle United tried to spend a club record fee on Boubakary Soumaré, but the French youngster rejected their approach.

Now Spanish outlet Sport suggest Barcelona are eyeing him up for a future deal, and interestingly suggest we’ve been talking with his representatives for a while.

“Liverpool have been negotiating with his entourage for some time, but have not signed anything yet,” they say.

Soumaré is enjoying a breakthrough season in France, playing a key role for fourth-placed Lille and catching the attention of Europe in the process.

He’s physical and performs best as an anchorman. His technical skills though enable him to start attacks from deep, and his quick passing reminds us the manner in which Fabinho also plays through the lines when at his best.

The fact we have both the Brazilian and Jordan Henderson as options for deep-lying midfield role though suggests to us we’re not in need of another player for this spot.

When we eventually are making transfers, it’ll be an attacker and a left-back we’ll surely focus on – and if it’s a midfielder – it’ll be a creative one and not a stopper.