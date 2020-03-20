Liverpool linked with superb French maestro who could replace Adam Lallana

Liverpool have put Houssem Aouar on our shortlist of potential midfield targets for the summer.

That’s according to Ian Doyle of the Echo.

At the end of this season, Adam Lallana’s contract will be expired and the club has no plans to offer him a renewal. Given the Englishman has featured on 23 occasions this term, it’s fair to expect him to be replaced, either internally or via a transfer.

There is of course the emergence of Curtis Jones to take into account, and the young Scouser definitely deserves as many options in the first-team as Jurgen Klopp can afford to give – but the potential availability of Aouar is nonetheless exciting.

The 21-year-old is a phenomenal talent and possesses technical ability which makes him capable of almost anything in midfield or when surging through the lines.

And what’s more, Lyon are in seventh place in Ligue 1 and will not be in next season’s Champions League (should this European season reach a conclusion) which will surely force them to sell.

Aouar’s age and potential make him a very exciting option – and we’d be interested to see if Liverpool were to follow up initial interest with a concrete bid.

For now, we’ll watch this space.