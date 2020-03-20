Liverpool’s January signing so happy: ‘I’m loving it and I’ve settled in easily’

Takumi Minamino wasn’t the only new attacker who arrived on Merseyside in January.

The Reds also made the move to bring in Joe Hardy, a 21-year-old who’d only been doing the business for Brentford B and not their senior team – which made it a very surprising transfer.

But before football was suspended, Hardy was doing well for the U23s and had already made a first-team debut, coming off the bench in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.

“It was amazing and if there is one team you would want to sign for at this minute it would be Liverpool,” he told the official website. “The fact it is also back home is perfect and ideal for me. All of my friends are all Liverpool fans as well. I’m loving it and I’ve settled in easily.

“My family still struggle to get their head around that but it was amazing. That’s football, that’s what you’ve wanted and if you’d have told me three months ago that I was going to come on in front of 50,000 people at Anfield in the FA Cup then I’d tell you to shut up! I had all my family there and all of my close friends go to the game anyway so it was a really good night.”

Despite his early success, Hardy’s chances of really making it at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp are very slim – primarily due to the brilliant front-three currently occupying the frontline positions and the fact we could bring in another before next season.

Timo Werner has been consistently linked, but with the coronavirus pandemic, football is very uncertain right now which undoubtedly affects big potential transfers like securing the German from Rb Leipzig.

Our primary concern is for the country to get back on its feet and then for Liverpool to secure the Premier League title, which will hopefully occur in the summer.