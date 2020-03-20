(Video) Carra in hysterics as Neville’s useless #StayAtHomeChallenge

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were on Sky Sports’ The Debate last night – speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives and football.

At the end of the interesting discussion, Carra challenged Neville to do some keepy-ups with a bog-roll, which as you will have seen, has been all over the internet in these times of isolation!

Neville manages just a few before it unravels all over the studio, which is maybe the poorest attempt we’ve seen yet.

Carra naturally enjoys this very much – as you can see in the video below.

As entertaining as this is, it only serves as a reminder of how badly we want real football back on our screens!