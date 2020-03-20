(Video) Radio Stations everywhere play You’ll Never Walk Alone in sign of solidarity amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Radio stations all over Europe played Gerry and the Pacemakers’ classic, and Liverpool’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, at 7:45am this morning.

Multiple UK broadcasters joined in, along with plenty in Holland, Germany, France and Belgium.

Below, we’ve included some Twitter videos of people emotionally singing along as the chorus blares out!

It’s a reminder of what’s important right now, Reds. Stay safe and be kind to each other!

This will pass, providing we take it seriously and make the required sacrifices.

How lovely is this!? Solidarity with our European friends over radio. #YoullNeverWalkAlone pic.twitter.com/7Uv3GJE39H — Binary Five-Seventy (@binaryfive70) March 20, 2020