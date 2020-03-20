(Video) Westerveld provides goalkeeper’s take on #StayAtHomeChallenge…

The #StayAtHomeChallenge has circled the internet over the past few days, showing footballers doing keepy-ups with loo roll.

Former Red Sander Westerveld put a goalkeeper’s spin on it though, by diving to catch one instead!

You can see the video he uploaded to Twitter below.

The Dutchman played for us between 1999 and 2001, and was ever-present in 2001 when we won five cup competitions.

Gerard Houllier fancied Jerzey Dudek long-term though, and the rest, as they say, is history!