Dani Olmo makes Premier League admission; LFC should make a move – opinion

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has admitted that he had offers from around Europe, including clubs in England, Spain and Italy, before joining the Bundesliga side.

The Spaniard signed in January for £18million, joining from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, amid reported interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I had several offers, not only from Spain, but also from Italy and England,” Olmo told Mundo Deportivo. “But Leipzig was the team that [bid] the most.

“The sports director came to see me in Zagreb, and the coach called me to convey his interest because he wanted me to be part of his staff, and that was very important to me.”

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Olmo is utilised primarily as an attacking midfielder but is capable of playing on either flank. His versatility could make him a perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp.

He’s only made four league appearances for Leipzig this season, after breaking through to the first team at Zagreb, and may look to the exit door if more chances don’t come his way.

It’s early days for Olmo, and just like our man Takumi Minamino, he’ll be convinced more opportunities will come his way – and it could yet work out for him at Leipzig.

The electric Spaniard was crowned the Croatian top league’s best player and best young player of the 2019 season after 12 goals and nine assists, before making the move to Germany.

If he was to join Liverpool, Olmo could provide us with that creative spark we’ve lacked of late. And with Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi potentially set for an Anfield exit, he’d offer great depth.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp was/is truly interested in the exciting, young attacker, but with the current COVID-19 concerns, it’s quite likely we will have to wait for further information.