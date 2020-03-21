LFC don’t want to sell Adrian, but won’t stand in his way if suitable offer arrives – report

Liverpool are not actively looking to sell Adrian in the next transfer window, according to London Evening Standard reporter David Lynch. The renowned journalist ran a Q&A on the Standard’s website and answered a host of questions relating to the Reds.

‘Alex C’ asked if Adrian is likely to be sold and if Lloris Karius has any future at Anfield. ‘A back-up ‘keeper would depend on whether reported interest from Spain in Adrian firms up,’ the journo replied.

‘Liverpool aren’t looking to ship him out after his Champions League blunder (these things happen) but they wouldn’t stand in the way if the offer to play first-team football came in the player expressed a desire to leave.‘

It’s reassuring to hear the Spaniard isn’t going to be shipped out for one bad performance. I think some people have forgotten about how important Adrian was to us at the beginning of the Premier League season.

We’d be hard pressed to find another back-up goalkeeper as good as the former Betis man. That being said, further on in the Q&A, Lynch clarified that he’s not confident Karius will stay at Liverpool after his loan at Besiktas expires.

Lynch claimed the German stopper ‘wouldn’t be content to simply sit on the bench and could probably do with getting away from the Premier League spotlight as he continues to rebuild his reputation.‘

In the event Adrian and Karius both leave Anfield this year, the Reds will certainly have to dip into the market and may be forced to pay up to make sure they get a suitable No.2 to Alisson.