Scottish mental health charity ‘forever grateful’ to Andy Robertson for generous donation

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has made a ‘generous donation’ to a Scottish mental health charity, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity, Back Onside, shared a Tweet on Thursday which thanked the No.26 for his contribution, and said that his generosity has enabled them to continue providing help to those who need it.

Since the encroachment of the coronavirus, mental health support has probably never been needed as much as it is now – and Back Onside say they’re ‘forever grateful’ to Robbo.

The charity explain, in the above Twitter post, that they were at risk of shutting up shop, but the Liverpool man’s donation has enabled them to carry on their fantastic work.

It’s always nice to see the more fortunate trickling down some helps to those further down the ladder, and Robbo’s support of Back Onside is a perfect example of this.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mental health is likely being overlooked by many as they panic to make sure they’ve got enough toilet roll and hand sanitizer – it’s reassuring the Scotland captain hasn’t forgotten.

Robertson wasn’t shy about sharing what he’d done, he retweeted the charity’s message to his 1.1million followers, which will hopefully allow some people to reach out if they need help.