Sean Cox finally returns home two years after he was attacked outside Anfield

Finally, some good news! Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was tragically put in hospital after being attacked outside Anfield two years ago, has gone home.

He will continue to need full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation, but at a time when some of us are complaining about being stuck inside, Sean and his family will be delighted he’s back where he belongs.

Sean is a lifelong Liverpool fan from Ireland and attended a Legends exhibition match toward the end of last year – in which he was given an emotional ovation from supporters inside the Aviva Stadium.

The game was played to generate funds for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust, and it succeeded in its purpose, raising over £500,000 for the cause.

He also met with manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s stomping win over Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this season, as his health was clearly riding an incline.

We love to see this, and truly appreciate the Cox family opening their lives up to the public so we can know that Sean is okay.

We are Liverpool fans, and not one of us is left behind.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Sean.