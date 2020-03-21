(Video) “The best player I played with” – Torres names Gerrard & two more LFC stars in his ‘Ultimate XI’

Fernando Torres turned 36 yesterday and to celebrate it, LFC TV had a chat with El Niño about who’d make the cut in his ‘Ultimate XI’.

A host of stars were selected, of course, with Jan Oblak, Carles Puyol and David Villa all getting the nod, but three Liverpool stars also made the team.

Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano made the cut for midfield, but so did former captain Steven Gerrard – and Torres couldn’t help but wax lyrical about the No.8.

El Niño described Stevie as “the best” player he played with, and said that he would be captain of the team.

