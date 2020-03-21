(Video) “Absolute mad footballer” – Ferdinand compares Trent to Brazil legend Cafu

As a way to entertain football fans while we await the return of the professional game in the United Kingdom, Rio Ferdinand started a live stream on social media.
The former Manchester United centre-half ended up talking about Trent Alexander-Arnold and he couldn’t help but wax lyrical about the Liverpool man, describing him as an “absolute mad footballer”.
Ferdinand earmarked the full-back’s first 45 minutes against Atletico Madrid at Anfield this season as a special, and admits he’s not seen such a performance since Brazil legend Cafu.
Take a watch of the video below:
Even Rio acknowledges that Trent is CLEAR of any other right back in the game. pic.twitter.com/0NpTtIqs0p
— 🎒 (@VirgilVanBrick) March 21, 2020
