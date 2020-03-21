(Video) “Absolute mad footballer” – Ferdinand compares Trent to Brazil legend Cafu

As a way to entertain football fans while we await the return of the professional game in the United Kingdom, Rio Ferdinand started a live stream on social media.

The former Manchester United centre-half ended up talking about Trent Alexander-Arnold and he couldn’t help but wax lyrical about the Liverpool man, describing him as an “absolute mad footballer”.

Ferdinand earmarked the full-back’s first 45 minutes against Atletico Madrid at Anfield this season as a special, and admits he’s not seen such a performance since Brazil legend Cafu.

Take a watch of the video below: