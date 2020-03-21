(Video) “All the players on Liverpool” – LeBron names his favourite stars in world football

LeBron James may be a bias voice when it comes to Liverpool, as a minority stakeholder, but we can’t ignore the fact he basically said all of our players are his favourite.
In a Q&A hosted on Facebook, the NBA superstar was asked who his favourite ‘soccer’ players are – he said Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and – eventually – Lionel Messi.
Before that though, LeBron said “all the players on Liverpool, straight up,” which shows he has a lot of respect for what Jurgen Klopp and the boys are doing!
Take a watch of the video below:
LeBron James names Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as his favourite football players in the world and “football legends”. pic.twitter.com/79J4Qrk95s
— TC. (@TotalCristiano) March 20, 2020
