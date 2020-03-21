(Video) Milner at it again as he shows off his homeschooling skills on social media

James Milner has been keeping us entertained on social media of late, with a clip of him sorting out his tea bags and another of him cutting grass with scissors being shared on Twitter.

To the delight of his followers, the Liverpool midfielder has now been sharpening pencils at home because school across the UK are being closed.

It’s good to see Milner parodying up to the ‘boring’ stereotype he’s been labelled with – we think he’s hilarious, and he’s making us laugh until the Premier League returns!

It’s also important that we heed the advice he’s left in the hashtags, while this pandemic is going on – stay indoors!

Take a watch of the clip below: